On July 15, freedom-loving people in the Muslim world will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the failed coup attempt by the FETO terrorist organisation, led by US-based cult leader Fetullah Gulen. Turkish state institutions, embassies and other organisations will celebrate the victory of defeating the coup, even across the Balkans.

What happened that night in Turkey is fresh in the memories of Muslims across the world and particularly in the Balkans. The coup that the insidious Gulenist cult tried to execute in Turkey threatened the future not only of the Turks, but of the future of democracy in the Muslim world.

Turkey managed to win its battle with the cultists but in Muslim communities in the Balkans, civil society activists have to struggle with the presence and discrimination the network metes out against anyone who opposes them.

FETO presence in the Balkans is backed by the European Union and the US. While many local Muslims side with Turkey and supported its just war against terrorism and state capture, many European MPs and American politicians have sided with the Gulenists.

The support that European and American politicians give to their network is similar to the support that the Albania-based terrorist Mujahideen e Khalq (People's Mujahideen of Iran, MEK) receives. Western governments instrumentalise both FETO and MEK against Turkey and Iran, respectively.

The FETO presence in the Balkans is protected with fanaticism and criticism is not tolerated by Western governments and media. European MP’s like Thierry Mariani and Zimnok Berhard have gone on the offensive to attack Kosovar and Albanian citizens who are critical of the presence of the Gulenists in their countries by calling them ‘radicals’.

FETO has a huge network of schools, institutions, universities throughout the Balkans: in Bosnia, Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania and even though the Turkish government has asked for their closure, its requests have often been rejected.

European and American politicians have asked Balkan governments to give full support to the Gulenists under the excuse of protecting them from discrimination at home.