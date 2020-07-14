Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The decision was announced on Tuesday at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and "return to the status quo."

A lawyer representing the Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said only that the judge's characterisation was correct.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy.

Under the policy, international students in the US would have been forbidden from taking all their courses online this fall.

New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard.

Students already in the US would have faced deportation if they didn't transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.

READ MORE:How international students are countering Trump's planned purge

Lawsuits against Trump admin