A European court annulled has an EU order that Apple repay Ireland $15 billion in back taxes, a major legal setback for Brussels.

A 2016 European Commission ruling said Apple benefited from illegal state aid via two Irish tax rulings that artificially reduced its tax burden for over two decades, to as low as 0.005 percent in 2014.

The EU's General Court said in Wednesday's ruling that ”the commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage”.

"The Commission was wrong to declare” that Apple “had been granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid,” said the Luxembourg-based court, which is the second-highest in the EU.

The Commission's historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

The iPhone-maker and Ireland had appealed the order, which Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time as "total political crap".

Ikea, other deals at risk

Vestager was derided as Europe's "tax lady" by US President Donald Trump because of the case, as well as a series of antitrust fines she imposed on Google.

The defeat for Vestager could weaken or delay pending cases against Ikea's and Nike's deals with the Netherlands, as well as Huhtamaki's agreement with Luxembourg.

Vestager, who has made the tax crackdown a centrepiece of her time in office, saw the same court last year overturn her demand for Starbucks to pay up to 30 million euros in Dutch back taxes.

In another case, the court also threw out her ruling against a Belgian tax scheme for 39 multinationals.

Vestager said she would study the court's judgment and reflect on possible next steps.

The Commission can appeal on points of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court.