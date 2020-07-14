Britain has approved the costly phased removal of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from its 5G network despite warnings of retaliation from Beijing.

The decision gives British telecoms operators until 2027 to remove Huawei equipment already in Britain's 5G network. The operators must stop buying 5G equipment from Huawei by the end of the year, delaying the rollout of the network.

Digital Minister Oliver Dowden's announcement on Tuesday followed a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of his cabinet and National Security Council.

The policy reversal hands a major victory to US President Donald Trump's administration in its geopolitical and trade battle with China.

But it threatens to further damage Britain's relations with the Asian power and carry a big cost for UK mobile providers that have relied on Huawei equipment for nearly 20 years.

"From the end of this year, telecoms providers must not buy any 5G equipment from Huawei," Dowden told parliament.

He said the new guidelines also required all of Huawei's existing 5G gear to be stripped out "by 2027".

Dowden said the decision would delay the 5G rollout, and cost millions of pounds, but that it had to be done.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one,″ he said.

'Disappointing decision'

Huawei called on the UK government to reconsider a ban on the purchase of its 5G equipment, saying London had reacted to pressure from Washington rather than security concerns.