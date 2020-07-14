Last month, the president of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and his Kosovor counterpart, President Hashim Thaci were supposed to meet with US Special Envoy Ambassador Richard Grenell at the White House to discuss ways to normalise relations between their countries.

At the 11th hour, the meeting was called off when the Specialist Prosecutor's Office at The Hague filed a 10-count indictment accusing Thaci of an array of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The cancellation was unfortunate.

The Kosovo-Serbia divide contributes greatly to regional instability and prevents the Balkans as a whole from fully joining the Euro-Atlantic community. Many believe that if the Kosovo-Serbia problem can be resolved, then many of the other challenges in the Balkans will be made easier.

The US should make every effort to bring the both sides back to together as soon as is realistic.

The recent tension between these two countries has its roots in the various sectarian wars in the Western Balkans in the 1990s. In 1999, NATO carried out a short air war against Serbia to help Kosovo Albanians protect themselves from Serbian persecution.

When the war ended a few months later, Kosovo was placed under United Nations administration. In 2008 Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Kosovo’s independence has been recognizsd by 114 countries— including all of its neighbors in the Balkans except Serbia.

Since Pristina’s declaration of independence, Belgrade has been orchestrating an international non-recognition campaign as an attempt to reduce the number of countries that recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state.

This is why last October the Trump Administration appointed the then US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, to serve as the US Special Envoy for Kosovo and Serbia. The main focus of Ambassador Grenell since his appointment has been promoting confidence building measures, mainly focused on economic cooperation, to bring the two sides together.

It is hoped that by doing so, there can someday be serious and substantial talks about the normalisation of relations. Grenell has had some modest success. In February, Serbia and Kosovo announced the restoration of rail service between the two countries, for example.

It is important not give up on trying to improve the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. As the US continues to get both sides together it should follow these five guidelines.

Firstly, the US needs to be mindful of its past commitment to the Balkans. The United States has invested heavily in the region since the end of the Cold War. Tens of thousands of US soldiers have served in the Balkans. The US has spent tens of billions dollars in aid in the Balkans.