Houthi rebels have accused the Saudi-led coalition of killing children and women in an air strike in northwest Yemen, the latest escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The air strike killed at least seven children and two women, the United Nations said on Monday.

The youngest child to be killed was two years old.

The UN humanitarian office in Yemen said field reports appeared to confirm an attack that left nine dead and wounded another two children and two women in Hajjah province.

Frequent errant strikes

“It is truly appalling to hear accounts of lifeless children being dragged out of the rubble,” said Xavier Joubert, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate the strike “to consider the possibility of an accident.”

“Based on what was revealed ... about the possibility of civilian casualties during an operation targeting a gathering of Houthi leaders, all documents were transferred to the Joint Incident Assessment Team for consideration,” said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki.

Saudi Arabia has frequently drawn international criticism for errant airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.

War during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across war-torn Yemen and overwhelmed its deficient health system, has created new urgency for peace efforts.

But UN-backed proposals to bring about a ceasefire between the internationally recognised government, backed by the coalition, and the Iran-supported Houthi rebels, have so far failed to gain traction.

“It is incomprehensible that in the middle of the Covid pandemic, when options for a ceasefire are on the table, civilians continue being killed in Yemen,” said Lise Grande, UN's humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

“Yemen can’t take much more,” said Grande, with each month bringing some new measure of civilian misery.

“Health and water programs are shutting, famine is stalking the country again, and people all across the country are being hit hard by Covid.”