New Zealand's opposition leader abruptly has quit citing health reasons just weeks after taking the job, leaving his party in disarray with an election against incumbent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looming.

In a brief early-morning statement, Todd Muller announced his immediate resignation as leader of the centre-right National Party, saying "I am not the best person" for the position.

The 51-year-old ousted his predecessor Simon Bridges in late May but failed to reverse polls showing strong backing for Ardern ahead of the September 19 election.

Health issues

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective," he said.

Muller did not detail his health issues but New Zealand Herald political editor Audrey Young said that he had struggled to cope with the high-profile role.

"The words 'mental health' have not been used but Muller has had a breakdown, to the extent that he was unable to even make the emergency teleconference caucus call this morning to tender his resignation," she wrote.

Radio New Zealand reported that Muller had isolated himself from staffers and colleagues in recent days as pressure mounted.

Ardern passed on her best wishes to Muller and his family.

"No matter what side of parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place," she said.

Muller's National Party colleagues, who will meet later Tuesday to discuss a replacement leader, offered comfort.

"Our thoughts are very much with Todd and his family at this difficult time as is our compassion and love for Todd," the party's senior whip Barbara Kuriger said.