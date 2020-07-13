Kosovo’s president has visited prosecutors at The Hague who have charged him with criminal responsibility for crimes including nearly 100 murders during and after his nation's battle for independence from Serbia, saying his visit was “the price for freedom” for his country.

About 30 men held up signs and chanted his name as he entered the building. Thaci smiled and waved at them.

“Today I’m here to respect what I dreamed and fought for. A free and independent Kosovo based on individual rights, multi-ethnic society and rule of law,” Thaci told reporters outside the Kosovo Specialist Chambers headquarters on Monday.

“I am ready to face the new challenge and succeed for my son, my family my people and my country.”

In a TV interview aired on Sunday, Hashim Thaci said he was going to The Hague to prove to prosecutors investigating alleged war crimes linked to the 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia that he had broken no international laws.

“Nobody can rewrite history,” he said on Monday. “This is the price for freedom. I believe in peace, truth, reconciliation and justice. I believe in dialogue and good relations with all nations.”

Thaci spoke to reporters, but didn't take any questions, before walking into the court to discuss with prosecutors the indictment they filed against him in April. A pre-trial judge is studying the indictment and hasn't yet decided whether to confirm or reject the charges.

The indictment charges Thaci, Kosovo's former parliamentary speaker, Kadri Veseli, and other suspects with crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearances, persecution, and torture.

Thaci was a commander of the so-called Kosovo Liberation army, or KLA, that fought for independence from Serbia. The war left more than 10,000 dead — most of them ethnic Albanians — and 1,641 are still unaccounted for. It ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.