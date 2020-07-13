A Taliban suicide car bomber struck in northern Afghanistan, setting off a gun battle between insurgents and government forces that killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens, officials said.

The attack took place in the Samangan provincial capital of Aybak.

Raz Mohamamd Khan, a provincial council member, said on Monday that the 11 dead included a woman.

He said there were 63 wounded but warned those were only initial figures and that the casualty toll could rise further.

At lest two Taliban attackers were killed in the shootout, Khan added.

Earlier, a provincial hospital chief, Abdul Khalil Musadiq, said at least 43 wounded — mostly civilians, including children — were taken to hospitals in the area.

The bomber targeted the intelligence service department in Aybak and the explosion was a signal for other Taliban fighters to storm in and engage in a shootout with Afghan forces, according to Mohammad Hashim Sarwari, deputy chief for the provincial council.

He said the blast was so strong it was heard miles away and damaged buildings and homes within a wide radius.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the Taliban — who are active in the province and have recently stepped up attacks there — were behind the bombing and the attack.