Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has narrowly won a motion to remove the parliament speaker, scraping through the first test of his support nearly five months after taking power.

The move came as parliament resumed on Monday after months of delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its success could thwart the opposition's bid of a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin, analysts said.

Lawmakers engaged in heated debates over Muhyiddin’s unprecedented proposal to replace the house speaker with his own candidate. Voting later showed the government secured 111 votes, against 109 for the opposition, with one absent and another unaccounted for.

“The vote suggests that Muhyiddin's government has the numbers to stay in power.

Replacing the speaker is crucial because its the speaker who decides if a vote of no-confidence can go ahead," said James Chin, director University of Tasmania's Asia Institute.

“The vote also confirms what we know already, that both sides are very close in terms of numbers and that Muhyiddin’s government is not stable," Chin said.

Muhyiddin’s legitimacy has been challenged by the opposition since he was sworn in on March 1 after a weeklong political crisis.

Muhyiddin pulled his ethnic Malay party out of the ruling alliance, triggering its collapse. He formed a Malay-centric government with the opposition, including the party of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial on multiple graft charges.

