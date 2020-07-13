As Kashmiris in the India-administered portion of the disputed Himalayan region observe Martyrs Day, more activists face an uncertain future in custody, including a leader tipped to replace Syed Ali Geelani as the new head of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference.

Regional security forces took senior pro-liberation leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai into preventive detention, as well as several members of the outlawed Jamaat e Islami group on Sunday, under the country's Public Safety Act, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted police chief Dilbagh Singh, as saying.

The move came ahead of the annual Martyrs Day in Kashmir which honours the memory of 22 Kashmiri Muslims killed by a Hindu ruler on July 13, 1931.

This year, the day was dropped from the list of official holidays by the regional administration which is under the direct rule of the Indian government following the abrogation of the region's special autonomous status in 2019.

Singh said Sehrai and roughly a dozen members of Jamaat e Islami were detained and were likely to be booked under the Public Safety Act, which allows for detainees to be held for up to two years without trial.

READ MORE: Why Geelani, the unrelenting symbol of Kashmiri resistance, stepped down

Geelani's potential replaced jailed

Sehrai, 76, is the present chairperson of the pro-Pakistan Tehreek-Hurriyat party in Kashmir.

He has been tipped to be the new leader of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (or APHC), an umbrella association for over two dozen political and social groups seeking an end to Indian rule in the Himalayan region, after lifetime chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned last month.

Members of Sehrai's family said they were taken by surprise at the early-morning arrival of police at 0000 GMT (5:30 am local time) in Srinagar.

"Abba [father] was reading the Quran at that time when the police party arrived at our residence at Baghat, Srinagar," Sehrai's son-in-law Younis Rather said.

READ MORE: Indian troops kill rebel commander in Kashmir's main city

Arrested without charges