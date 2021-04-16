BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Facebook urged to cancel plans to launch Instagram for pre-teens
Instagram is exploring the launch of a version of the image-centric social network for children under 13, with parental controls.
Facebook urged to cancel plans to launch Instagram for pre-teens
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 16, 2021

Advocates for children from around the world have urged Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to ditch plans for a version of Instagram geared toward pre-teens.

Campaign for a Commercial-free Childhood and the Electronic Privacy Information Center were among nearly 100 groups and individuals from North America, Europe, Africa and Australia to make the plea in a letter to Zuckerberg.

Instagram "exploits young people's fear of missing out and desire for peer approval," the letter contended.

"The platform's relentless focus on appearance, self-presentation and branding presents challenges to adolescents' privacy and well-being," it argued, building on concerns about predators, bullies and inappropriate content.

Facebook 'prioritises safety and privacy'

Instagram is exploring the launch of a version of the image-centric social network for children under 13, with parental controls.

Facebook-owned Instagram, like its parent company, allows only those older than 13 to join but verifying age on the internet makes it challenging to catch all rule breakers.

"The reality is that kids are online," Facebook spokeswoman Stephanie Otway said in response to an AFP inquiry.

RECOMMENDED

"They want to connect with their family and friends, have fun and learn, and we want to help them do that in a way that is safe and age-appropriate."

Facebook is working with child development and mental health experts to prioritise safety and privacy, according to Otway.

Suspicions over pre-teen version

Instagram, which has more than a billion users, recently unveiled technology aimed at preventing underage children from creating accounts and blocking adults from contacting young users they don't know.

The platform is also looking at ways to make it more difficult for adults who have been exhibiting "potentially suspicious behavior" to interact with teens.

The children's advocates are suspicious about the proposed pre-teen version.

"Facebook's long track record of exploiting young people and putting them at risk makes the company particularly unsuitable as the custodian of a photo sharing and social messaging site for children," their letter said.

"In short, an Instagram site for kids will subject young children to a number of serious risks and will offer few benefits for families."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired