Four people have been killed and another 17 wounded in a car bomb attack in the sprawling Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.

The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Shia Muslim district, police said on Thursday.

An Iraqi military statement said a blast in an eastern Baghdad market killed one civilian, wounded twelve others and set several vehicles on fire.

Black smoke was rising from the market place and ambulances rushed to save the wounded, said Reuters witnesses.