Flights operations have resumed at the Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq after a few hours of disruption following a drone attack late the day before.

"Aviation in Erbil International Airport has resumed on Thursday morning after a halt for few hours after the attack," said Nozad Hasan, a local police officer.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi ordered an investigation into the attack, according to a statement by his military spokesman Yehia Rasul.

"Some people are trying to create chaos and destabilise security and stability. This is rejected and will be faced by the force of law and solidarity of the Iraqi people," Rasool said.

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said an explosive-laden drone targeted a central command for the US-led International Coalition inside the airport, causing material damages.

Threat to Iraq's national interests