Justice beckons for one of Africa's most iconic post-independence leaders, Thomas Sankara, killed in a 1987 coup in Burkina Faso.

The coup, organised by the now-former president Blaise Compaore — now living in exile in the Ivory Coast — is set to be tried in absentia for the murder of the enigmatic leader.

Sankara was a charismatic revolutionary, Pan-African leader who adopted leftist politics to lift his countrymen and women out of poverty, inequality, and the legacy of French colonialism.

He gave the country "Burkina Faso" its name, which means the "Land of Upright Men".

Sankara was succeeded by his former friend Compaore who became one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, ruling Burkina Faso for 27 years. A popular uprising overthrew Compaore after he attempted to change the constitution in a bid to hold on to power.

For years Sankara's family had asked for an investigation into the assassination and his body to be exhumed, requests denied by Compaore, who has long denied accusations of involvement in the murder.

The trial now marks a watershed moment in the 34-year search for justice by Sankara's supporters. It wasn't until the country's transitional government in 2015 that an investigation was reopened.

Despite Burkina Faso seeking Compaore's extradition, Ivory Coast has rebuffed attempts to repatriate the former president, who is now a citizen of the country.

Sankara's supporters have long argued that the former colonial power, France, masterminded the assassination in cahoots with Compaore.

Compaore, and up to 13 fellow accomplices face charges of murder and hiding the dismembered body of Sankara.

Guy Herve Kam, a lawyer for the Sankara family, speaking to AFP, said, "The time for justice has finally come. A trial can begin. It will be up to the military prosecutor to determine a date for the hearing."