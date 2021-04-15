Canada’s foreign minister, Marc Garneau on Monday said that his country had cancelled export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding that the country had been selling the equipment to Azerbaijani military forces during the ongoing fighting in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

In response, the chief technology officer of Baykar, the manufacturer of Turkish drones, Selcuk Bayraktar, said that Canada’s cancellation of drone technology export permits to Turkey will not harm major Turkish aviation firm Baykar.

Criticising Canada’s move, Bayraktar also said that if Turkey decides not to sell Canada armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during an emergency, this may cause it serious problems especially given that Turkey is one of only four countries in the world that produces battle-tested drones.

As it is known, Baykar-produced Bayraktar TB2s played a key role during the conflict that erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Many experts argue that combat drones gave Azerbaijan the upper hand in both detecting and destroying enemy forces and military equipment, including armoured vehicles, howitzers and Russian-made air defence systems.

In footage released by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Turkey's drones could be seen destroying tanks, artillery and missiles that the Turkish Bayraktar TB2s demolished with ease.

In April this year, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev awarded Baykar’s CTO, Selcuk Bayraktar, with the “Karabakh Order” for his contributions to Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia.

Commenting further on Canada’s decision, Selcuk Bayraktar emphasised that the TB2 armed drone had been developed with an "entirely national and unique design," including all of its components, computers, software, hardware, aerodynamics, and mechanics.