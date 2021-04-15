Myanmar security forces have arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa.

"Our brother Wai Moe Naing was arrested. His motorbike was hit by a private car of the police," Win Zaw Khiang, a member of a protest organising group, said on social media on Thursday.

Reuters was not able to contact Wai Moe Naing by telephone.

Earlier, Reuters spoke to him as he set off to lead the rally.

Monywa has been one of main centres of opposition to the military's February 1 coup and overthrow of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Security forces open fire on medical workers

Myanmar security forces opened on Thursday fire on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, and during more shooting in a nearby area one man was killed and several were wounded, media reported.

Medical workers, some of whom have been at the forefront of the campaign against the coup, gathered in the second city of Mandalay early but troops soon arrived to disperse them, opening fire and detaining some people, the BBC's Burmese-language service said.

The BBC and other news outlets did not have details of casualties or arrests at the protest but Khit Thit media said a man was shot and killed in the compound of a nearby mosque as security forces broke up the medics' protest.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

A resident of the neighbourhood where the mosque is located said soldiers had arrived there and started shooting, wounding one person who was later taken to hospital.

"There was no protest here. The soldiers just came and seemed to be searching for someone," the resident, who declined to be identified, said by telephone. The BBC Burmese service reported four people were wounded in that neighborhood.

The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists cancelled the usual festivities to focus on their opposition to the generals.

Hundreds of people joined protests marches in several other towns, according to pictures posted by media outlets.