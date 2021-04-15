Some in the UK, the US, Australia and elsewhere oppose identification, or ID cards, on the basis of privacy. It is unclear how the data on an ID card is different to a passport or driving license, but it's clear that a lack of national identification robs populations of more liberty than its presence creates.

Many countries which have not traditionally had a standard form of National ID card are now considering rolling out ‘ID cards in all but name’ as a consequence of the need to document individuals Covid-19 vaccination status.

This should be embraced, even by privacy advocates; rather than give governments access to new data, ID cards simply allow governments to use that data - and serve their citizens - more effectively.

E-governance, which relies on a unified form of national ID, drastically improves public service delivery, whether in education, welfare, or voting. This in turn can create better accountability and transparency in government.

This makes it all the more surprising to see some policy makers defining their national identity by opposition to national identity cards, or by framing this as a privacy issue - when almost every government (as well as many private companies) already has access to individuals’ ‘private’ data.

A further criticism is that such identification discriminates against those who have refused to take the vaccine, or who are unable to for health reasons. This should be respected, and other forms of health certification such as testing or the presence of antibodies should be used.

No freedom is universal. If an individual has not taken a driving test (or is unable to drive for health reasons), it would be unreasonable for them to claim that not being allowed to drive is against their ‘civil liberties’.

In any case, identification is not the same as surveillance or repression - in fact it is often negatively correlated with it. Denmark, one of the most free and democratic nations in the world, already has a digital ‘Coronpas’ system, which grants immunised citizens access to hairdressers, pubs and restaurants.

National ID can make good governments better. The lack of a national ID can give bad governments an excuse to be bad.

Another example of joined-up national ID enabling good governance is Estonia. The small baltic state consistently trumps the US, and ties with the UK, on the Social Progress Index for personal and political rights.