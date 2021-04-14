A Turkish soldier has been killed and a child wounded after a rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq's Bashiqa region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that three rockets were launched towards a military base in the region and that one had hit it.

The other two fell into a nearby village, wounding a child, it said.

The ministry added that an armed drone had been launched and that the "necessary measures" had been taken.

Fuat Oktay, Turkey's vice president, said the attack will not go unanswered and "we will respond in kind."

Erbil airport targeted

The news comes after a drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq earlier on Wednesday, Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties.

"A drone charged with TNT targeted a coalition base at Erbil's airport," the KRG Interior Ministry said, adding that no one was hurt in the blast but a building was damaged.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which caused a loud explosion audible across the city.

It was the first known attack carried out by a drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting American forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

Shortly before the attack in Erbil, Iraqi officials said at least two rockets had landed on and near a base west of the city that hosts Turkish forces.