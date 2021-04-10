Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, has been fined $2.8 billion by Chinese regulators for anti-competitive tactics, as it tightens control over fast-growing tech industries.

Beijing is worried about the dominance of the country's biggest internet companies including Alibaba at a time when the industry is expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas.

The government says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech industries, is a priority this year.

Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition by retailers that use its platforms and hindering the “free circulation” of goods, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced.

It said the fine was equal to 4% of its total 2019 sales of $69.5 billion.

A new setback

The move is a new setback for Alibaba and its billionaire founder, Jack Ma, following a November decision by regulators to suspend the stock market debut of Ant Group, a finance platform spun off from the e-commerce giant. It would have been the world's biggest initial public stock offering last year.