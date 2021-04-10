WORLD
Deadly quake hits Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami warning
Reports of damage included parliamentary buildings, a school, a hospital and houses in several cities, while a large gorilla statue in an amusement park in the town of Batu lost its head.
Damage to a ward is seen at the Ngudi Waluyo hospital in Blitar, East Java, on April 10, 2021. / AFP
April 10, 2021

At least six people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main Java island, its disaster agency said, as the country reels from a cyclone disaster in another part of the archipelago.

The afternoon temblor hit offshore on Saturday about 45 kilometres southwest of Malang city in East Java.

"The agency has recorded six dead and one person who sustained serious injuries," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati, adding that several villages in the region had been evacuated.

It was not clear if the death toll would rise, but the agency did not report anyone missing after the strong quake.

One person died in Lumajang after being hit by a falling boulder, news website Detik.com said, citing a town disaster official.

The quake struck at a relatively deep 82 kilometres (50 miles) –– shallower quakes tend to do more damage than deep ones.

There had been aftershocks but there was no risk of tsunami, Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG said.

Damaged buildings

Images from the scene showed a ceiling caved in at a hospital ward and debris strewn across the floor of the local parliament in Blitar, a city southwest of Malang.

"I had just finished praying and was changing my clothes when suddenly the quake struck," Malang resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.

"It was pretty strong and went for a long time. Everything was swaying... My heart was racing."

Reports of damage included parliamentary buildings, a school, a hospital and houses in several cities, while a large gorilla statue in an amusement park in the town of Batu lost its head.

The national disaster agency said authorities were still taking stock of the damage.

READ MORE:Search for survivors continues as Indonesia-East Timor flood deaths rise

The deadly quake comes as the Southeast Asian nation reels from a cyclone that killed more than 200 people in the eastern part of the archipelago and neighbouring East Timor.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
