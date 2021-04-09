In an act of political buffoonery, Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board in the north Indian State of Uttar Pradesh, called for the removal of “26 verses” of violence from the Quran, a historical text that serves as the sacred canon for a community of 1.8 billion people, across the sectarian divide.

Rizvi’s remarks can be seen from two interrelated frameworks – firstly, from a global perspective, his petition feeds into rising Islamophobia, and secondly, from the domestic lens, his statement about the Quran must be seen in continuity with his politics, as a calculated move that endangers fellow Muslims in a communally polarised society in India.

A poster boy of the right-wing political dispensation that props him up from time to time, Rizvi has made similarly denigrating remarks about the community in the past when he held the chairman position - and this time he has also come under fire from the Shia community for his remarks.

On one occasion, he equated madrassas with ‘factories of terror’, urging the prime minister to shut down madrassas, on the other hand, he commented that Muslims reproduce like animals, advising the government to implement laws for population control.

Controversy’s child, Rizvi’s latest irresponsible remarks have outraged the Muslim community, leading them into huge protests across the country – from Kargil to New Delhi to down south in Hyderabad, where he has been booked for making hateful statements.

While the community is flaring up with anger, it is important to highlight the fallacies that lie within the petition filed by Rizvi in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of Quranic verses that promote violence. There are multiple problems in his fundamentally misplaced proposition. By giving this preposterous suggestion to a community as diverse as the cultures and societies where it is located and practiced, Rizvi is casting aspersions on the message of the Quran – that is, in its essence, a message of egalitarianism and social justice that first gained traction among those who lived on the periphery of the deeply hierarchical tribal society of Mecca.

However, this doesn’t mean that the Quran is without verses on war. Much like other sacred texts across religions, including Judaism, Christianity and others, God in the Quran is multivocal, which makes the text ambiguous to a certain degree.

This ambiguity opens up infinite possibilities that lie at the heart of the interpretative approach, making its voice sound different at different junctures in the Quran – there is a voice of compassion, mercy and forgiveness that coexists with the other voice of anger and wrath.

Despite the equivocality of the text, one must remember that it is a tricky terrain as there are several instances where such a sensitive subject has been held hostage in the past.

It is no surprise or shock for a scholar of religion, to find passages of violence and war in religious texts, including the Quran.

The question that becomes important is what we do with such passages – remove as Rizvi absurdly suggests, reinterpret with emphasis on the social context; or give a renewed thrust to the verses that deal with aspects of compassion and humanity?