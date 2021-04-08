Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has travelled to the country's eastern frontline, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Vladimir Putin to reduce Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's visit came as fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists intensified in recent weeks.

Russia has built up troops along the border, raising fears of a major escalation in the long-running conflict in Ukraine's mainly Russian-speaking east which has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

Images released by Zelenskiy's office showed the 43-year-old leader in the trenches clad in a helmet and bulletproof vest, handing out awards to Ukrainian soldiers and shaking their hands.

In a phone call with Putin on Thursday, Germany's Merkel urged the Russian president to reduce Moscow's "troop reinforcements" on the border "to de-escalate tensions".

Putin meanwhile "drew attention to the provocative actions of Kiev, which has recently been purposefully exacerbating the situation on the frontline," the Kremlin said.

Zelenskiy, who has urged NATO to speed up his country's membership into the alliance to support Ukraine, said he had visited positions where "the largest number of violations" of a ceasefire had been recorded, the presidency said.

Alliance members responded with calls for Kiev to continue military and defence reforms.

He thanked the soldiers "for protecting our land" and said "there is indeed an escalation" in eastern Ukraine.

"All commanders understand that snipers are targeting our guys," Zelensky said.

He said 26 Ukrainian troops had been killed since the start of the year, compared to 50 in all of 2020.

Ukraine last week accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula.

'Shot in the leg'

In Moscow, the Kremlin's pointman on relations with Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists, Dmitry Kozak, delivered a new warning to Kiev, saying Russia might "have" to step in to defend Russian speakers in the war-torn east, if need be.

But, he added, an escalation would be "the beginning of the end of Ukraine", describing that scenario for the ex-Soviet country as "not a shot in the leg, but in the face".

A new round of Ukraine talks is set for April 19, he added.