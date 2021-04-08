Oxfam is facing a deepening crisis as the British government halts funding to one of the worlds largest charities, over concerns that it tolerated sexual abuse in its Congo mission.

Only last week, Oxfam confirmed that it had suspended two staff members working in the African country as part of an investigation looking into sexual misconduct, bullying and abuse of power.

It has been reported Oxfam knew that its office in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was at high risk of sexual exploitation for more than two years and failed to undertake any actions to mitigate the risk.

"The recent allegations of Oxfam aid workers perpetrating acts of sexual exploitation and bullying in the DRC are deeply disturbing," said a UK government spokesperson adding that "Any incidents of [sexual exploitation and abuse] in the aid sector must be properly investigated, and the right support must be given to survivors of these horrendous crimes."

Whistleblowers at Oxfam have decried the working culture at the charity, which often made it dangerous to speak out.

This, however, is not the first time that Oxfam has found itself in the middle of such accusations.

An investigation in 2018 revealed that the organisation had exploited survivors of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Oxfam employees exploited desperate survivors by offering cash for sex and organising sex parties which may have included underage girls.