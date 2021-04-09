BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Netflix to stream Sony films like 'Spider-Man' after theatres
The movies will hit Netflix after they have finished their run in theatres and been made available for home viewing via video-on-demand.
Netflix to stream Sony films like 'Spider-Man' after theatres
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken on March 24, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 9, 2021

Streaming service Netflix Inc has reached a deal to offer new "Spider-Man" movies and other films from Sony Pictures to US customers after they play in theatres, the companies said.

The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022 slate of movies, which is scheduled to include Marvel film "Morbius," best-selling book adaptation "Where the Crawdads Sing" and Brad Pitt thriller "Bullet Train."

Future releases are expected to include new installments in the Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys franchises.

The movies will hit Netflix after they have finished their run in theatres and been made available for home viewing via video-on-demand. That period typically extends for months, though studios have been experimenting with offering films in homes sooner during the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:Disney+ takes fight to Netflix in streaming wars

Increasing competition

RECOMMENDED

Under the new deal, Netflix also will stream some older films from Sony's library, and will have the first chance to pick up any movies that Sony makes directly for streaming.

The world's largest streaming service is looking to bolster its movie offerings as it faces growing competition from Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc's HBO Max and others.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The cost to Netflix depends in part on how many movies Sony releases and how each film performs at the box office.

Shares in Netflix rose nearly 1.2 percent to $553.85 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.

READ MORE: You might have to finally pay for your own Netflix account

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped