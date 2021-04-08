WORLD
Sri Lankan police arrest 'Mrs World' after stage debacle
Last year's "Mrs World", Caroline Jurie, yanked the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after she was declared the "Mrs Sri Lanka" at a Sunday gala.
Winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2020 Caroline Jurie (2-L) removes the crown of 2021 winner Pushpika de Silva (C) as she is disqualified by the jury over the accusation of being divorced, at a beauty pageant for married women in Colombo, April 4, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 8, 2021

Colombo police have arrested the current "Mrs World" on charges of assault over an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the new "Mrs Sri Lanka."

Caroline Jurie yanked the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after she was declared "Mrs Sri Lanka 2020" at a Sunday gala at Colombo's Nelum Pokuna theatre.

Jurie was the previous year's "Mrs Sri Lanka" and had gone on to win the "Mrs World" competition organised by a California-based company.

Pushpika de Silva needed hospital treatment after the incident, seen by stunned spectators in a packed theatre as well as a live social media audience.

"We have arrested Jurie and (her associate) Chula Manamendra in connection with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theatre)," senior police official Ajith Rohana said.

Upcoming court hearing

De Silva told reporters outside the Cinnamon Gardens police station in Colombo on Thursday that she was ready to drop charges if Jurie made a public apology, but she had refused.

"I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused," de Silva said. "I can forgive, but not forget."

There was no immediate comment from Jurie or her lawyer.

Police sources said a court hearing was likely next week and Jurie and her associate who crashed onto the stage on Sunday could be granted bail later Thursday.

Marriage controversy

Jurie had claimed that de Silva was divorced and therefore ineligible for the prize.

To qualify for the title, contestants must be married. De Silva is estranged from her husband, but they are still legally married.

Organisers said they were claiming compensation from Jurie for damages to the stage and backstage dressing rooms where several mirrors had been smashed.

Jurie has also been accused by organisers of bringing disrepute to the event.

The local franchise holder for the pageant, Chandimal Jayasinghe, said they were "deeply disturbed and sincerely regret" the behaviour of Jurie.

Social media calls have been mounting to strip Jurie of her "Mrs World" title, with one meme calling for her to be rebranded as "Mrs Under World."

SOURCE:AFP
