Myanmar military's latest move to stifle dissent against the junta includes issuing arrest warrants for scores of high-profile critics, including actors, social media influencers, singers and models.

Many of the celebrities actively supporting anti-coup protests, where nearly 600 people have died, mostly at the hands of security forces, have already been detained while the hunt for others is under way. Protests have shaken the country since February 1 when the military overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Authorities have published a list of some 120 celebrities who are facing accusations of spreading dissent against the military, an offence that carries a three-year jail term if convicted.

The junta also issued a warning to people against using the work of the people included in its list.

Here are some of the prominent personalities being targeted:

Paing Takhon, model and actor

The 24-year-oldis a star in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand and has been active in the movement both in person at rallies and through his massive social media following.

He was arrested on Thursday.

"Some 50 soldiers with eight military trucks," came to arrest him from his mother's home in the North Dagon area of Yangon city, his sister Thi Thi Lwin posted on Facebook.

"As he's seriously ill, they arrested him calmly without violence. We do not know where he's taken," she added.

According to recent posts on his social media, where he had more than a million followers on Facebook and Instagram, Takhon has been in poor health.

In February, he posted pictures of himself in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat and a white fluffy dog strapped to his chest at a protest.

"Help us stop crime against humanity," he posted on Instagram.

His social media pages have been taken down, though it is not clear whether he did this himself.

Paing Takhon is also famous in Thailand and has appeared in TV commercials and shows.

Paing Phyoe Thu, actor

Actor Paing Phyoe Thu, who attended rallies in the main city of Yangon in the weeks after the coup, said she would not be cowed.

"Whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as I'm alive I'll oppose the military dictatorship who are bullying and killing people," one of Myanmar's highest-paid stars said on Facebook.

"The revolution must prevail."

Reuters news agency said her whereabouts were not immediately known. According to Sputnik News, she has been detained.

Lu Min, actor

One of the country's famous actors, Lu Min, was arrested on February 21 for backing the anti-military protests in Yangon.

Lu Min was one of the six celebrities who the army said were wanted under an anti-incitement law for encouraging civil servants to join in the protest.

The charges can carry a two-year prison sentence.

May Toe Khine, actor