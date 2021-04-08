The sound of gunfire in the resource-rich Mozambique has now died out.

Mozambique's army has declared that the Islamic State-affiliated Ansar al Sunna insurgency group, locally known as Al Shabab, that killed dozens and displaced thousands in Palma, has been defeated. This group is not related to Somalia's infamous Al Shabaab.

“We have completed the clearing [of the town]. It was the only sensitive area that we needed to clear [...] It is completely safe,” army spokesman Chongo Vidigal said in comments broadcast by state TV channel TVMlate on Sunday.

But for how long? Its namesake, an Islamic State-affiliated group, which means 'the youth' in Arabic, has been wreaking havoc in Somalia for more than a decade. Is this the fate that awaits Mozambique’s 30 million people?

Founded in 2015 as a non-violent Islamist organisation, it gained local’s approval for its social work with marginalised communities and disenfranchised youth in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.

Located close to the border with Tanzania, Cabo Delgado is a historically neglected Muslim area in a Christian-majority country that has largely gone unnoticed by the rest of the world in spite of its high rates of illiteracy, unemployment and extreme weather and poverty that have already been exacting a heavy toll on the people of Cabo Delgado. Now add to this the devastating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic as well as the food insecurity it has caused.

The discovery of a huge natural gas deposit in 2010, with the potential to transform both the province and country’s economy, raised hopes of jobs, development and a better life for locals. French energy giant Total has invested $20 billion in extracting liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the province.

But mismanagement by Frelimo — the ruling party that has misruled Mozambique since its independence from Portugal in 1975 — soon wiped out much of those hopes, sowing the seeds for this insurgency with dire consequences for the people of Cabo Delgado and the entire southern Africa region.

Unsurprisingly, six years after its creation, extremists within and outside Mozambique are using locals’ socio-economic grievances for their own gains. If that wasn't enough, marginalised and disenfranchised youth now form the backbone of its insurgency, causing jitters internationally and regionally.

In 2019, it pledged its allegiance to ISIS (Daesh), stating its ambitions to turn the oil-rich region into a caliphate. It’s now calling for Sharia law across Mozambique. Could this spread to other provinces in Mozambique? Or, spill over Mozambique's borders into, let say, neighbouring Tanzania where the group’s religious leader, Abu Yasir Hassan, is from?