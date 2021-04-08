The Senate in France has approved an additional ban on religious practices, this time on prayers in university corridors, as part of a controversial “separatism bill” widely seen as targeting French Muslims.

The “principles of the Republic” bill is pending approval by the National Assembly before becoming law.

Discussing the draft bill, which has been criticised for alienating Muslims, the centre-right Republicans (LR) party proposed adding a clause prohibiting prayers in university corridors as well as banning religious activities that might hinder educational activities.

Although Left Party senators and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer objected to the proposal, it was accepted through the votes of the right-wing senators.

On February 16 this year, France’s National Assembly approved the bill which was then sent to the Senate for debate on March 30. It returns to the National Assembly after the Senate vote.

READ MORE: Protest in French capital against anti-Muslim bill

Religious intervention

It was introduced by President Emmanuel Macron last year to fight so-called "Islamist separatism."

The bill is being criticized because it targets the Muslim community and imposes restrictions on almost every aspect of their lives.

It provides for intervening in mosques and the associations responsible for their administration as well as controlling the finances of associations and non-governmental organisations belong to Muslims.

It also restricts the education choices of the Muslim community by preventing families from giving children a home education.