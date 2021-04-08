Northern Ireland’s devolved government will meet to be briefed on nightly outbreaks of street violence that escalated with sectarian clashes, continued attacks on police and the setting alight of a hijacked bus.

The escalation in violence came on Wednesday night amid growing frustration among many pro-British unionists at new post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that many warned could be a trigger violent protests.

The United Kingdom's minister for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis was heading to Belfas for urgent talks following the violence, the BBC said.

READ MORE: EU-UK relations hit new low over "vaccine ban" comments

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply concerned" by the violence, which has injured dozens of police officers in recent days.

His Irish counterpart, Micheál Martin, called on Dublin, London and all parties in Northern Ireland to work together to ease tensions and restore calm.

The British-run region's devolved executive, a compulsory power-sharing coalition led by Irish nationalists and their unionist rivals, will meet later on Thursday to discuss the clashes, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said.

"Those involved in violence, criminal damage, manipulation of our young people and attacks on the police must stop," O'Neill of the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party said on Twitter later on Wednesday.

Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set the hijacked bus on fire on a busy street at around 1800 GMT on Wednesday. The driver and passengers were unharmed.

The incident took place near one of Belfast's so-called "peace walls" that divide some Irish nationalist and unionist communities. Large groups threw fireworks, bricks and petrol bombs at each other from either side of the large structure.

Parts of the region remain deeply split along sectarian lines, 23 years after a peace deal largely ended three decades of bloodshed.