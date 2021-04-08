Myanmar security forces reported having killed at least 11 people in overnight clashes with anti-coup protesters in northwest Taze as rights group confirms 598 people killed by military since February 1 ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The troops fired at protesters in a clash that started on Wednesday evening, the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now news outlets said. Protesters fought back with hunting rifles and firebombs, they said.

At least 11 protesters were killed and several injured, local media reported.

Hunt for celebrities

Myanmar security forces have arrested Paing Takhon, a model and actor who had spoken out against the coup, as activists placed shoes filled with flowers in parts of Yangon to commemorate dead protesters.

The actor's arrest on Thursday came as the junta hunts more than 100 celebrities for supporting the anti-coup movement in the country.

Troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters earlier on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, activists and media said.

At least 598 people have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for hundreds of people, with the junta this week going after scores of influencers, entertainers, artists and musicians.

Paing Takhon, 24, a model and actor well-known in Myanmar and Thailand, was one of the latest to be detained among celebrities in the country. He had condemned the military's takeover and pledged support for Suu Kyi.

His sister, Thi Thi Lwin, said that the military detained her brother at 4.30 am at their parents' home in Yangon, where he had been staying for several days while unwell.

The security forces came with 8 military trucks and about 50 soldiers and it was unclear where he had been taken, she said.

Paing Takhon had been suffering from malaria and a heart condition, his sister said.

The country’s most famous comedian, Zarganar, was arrested on Tuesday, media reported.

'Locked out of embassy'

Overseas, diplomatic tussles emerged again on Wednesday.

Myanmar's ambassador to London Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was locked out of the embassy, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out and taken charge on behalf of the military.