Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which is financed from taxes paid by the nation’s oil and gas industry, has made its first direct investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

The fund, which has more than $1.3 trillion in assets, said on Wednesday it will buy a 50 percent stake in what is currently the world's second-largest offshore wind farm.

The stake is in the Borssele 1 & 2 wind farms, located in the North Sea off the coast of the Netherlands and capable of generating 752 megawatts.

It will be acquired for $1.6 billion from the Danish firm Orsted, which will continue to own the remaining 50 percent in the project.

"Unlisted renewable energy infrastructure is a new asset class for the fund, which we invest in to improve the overall diversification of the fund," said Nicolai Tangen, CEO at Norges Bank Investment Management which manages the fund.