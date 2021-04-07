The American Civil Liberties Union(ACLU) has revealed FBI agents pressured and threatened an American citizen of Lebanese origin for refusing to work for them as an informant.

As a result, his name was added to the US no-fly list, which bans people from entering the country.

Ahmad Chebli wrote his story for the ACLU, describing how he became trapped by the FBI.

Chebli was born in Chicago. He completed his high school and three years of college in Lebanon before returning to his home state of Michigan to finish his higher education.

Over the years, he set up a business as an engineer in Michigan’s automotive industry.

In August 2018, Chebli was invited to City Hall in the state to clear up a city permit violation. The summon turned out to be “a ruse”.

After arriving at City Hall, he was directed to a conference room where two FBI agents were present.

Chebli was immediately caught off guard when he saw the FBI waiting to talk to him.

“I’m a husband and father of two young kids, and I have always focused on building a good life with my family,” Chebli later wrote in his personal account.

The agents asked him about his political and religious beliefs, as well as his years in Lebanon.

Although Chebli was told he could leave the room whenever he wanted, the door was firmly closed and the agents continued to question him for hours.

At first, they asked for Chebli’s help in identifying people in his community who “might want to harm the US, because of his language skills, English and Arabic, Lebanese heritage and engineering expertise.”

Chebli refused as he felt that “becoming an informant in my community would violate my personal ethics”.

Despite repeatedly insisting on having no interest in working for the FBI, the agents did not relent in trying to persuade him to join their side.

“I was shocked when the FBI agents accused me of affiliation with a terrorist group,” Chebli wrote.

The officials even threatened him, suggesting his family would be investigated and could be arrested should he choose not to yield.