France will open the Rwanda archives of former French president Francois Mitterrand, President Emmanuel Macron's office has said, as Kigali commemorated the 27th anniversary of genocide of the mainly Tutsi minority.

Macron's office said on Wednesday the decision to make the 1990-94 archives freely accessible aims at creating the conditions to understand the role of France in Rwanda.

"France joins the Rwandan people to commemorate the genocide of the Tutsis and expresses on this day of remembrance its compassion and solidarity towards those who escaped and towards the families of the victims," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the 27th anniversary of the start of the slaughter — an event that still casts a shadow over France — was marked by Rwandans within the confines of their homes due to the pandemic restrictions.

READ MORE: 'Blind' France owes responsibility on Rwanda genocide

'France involved with regime that encouraged racist massacres'

Macron's decision comes after a report last month by historians that said France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide and Paris was "blind" to preparations for the massacres.

The report, however, said there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings.

France's Mitterrand and his close aides knew a genocide against Tutsi was being planned by their allies, said Rwanda President Paul Kagame, citing a recent report, on Wednesday.

The report, handed by French historians to President Macron last month, "marks an important step toward a common understanding of what took place," Kagame said in Kigali.

"It also marks the change, it shows the desire, even for leaders in France, to move forward with a good understanding of what happened," said Kagame.