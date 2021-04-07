Greenland's main opposition party, which opposes a rare earth mining project, has become the biggest in parliament after securing more than a third of votes in a snap election.

The election result, closely watched by international mining companies wanting to exploit Greenland's vast untapped minerals resources, cast doubt on a mining complex at Kvanefjeld in the south of the Arctic island that holds one of the world's biggest deposits of rare earth metals.

With nearly all votes counted, the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party took 37 percent of votes, unseating the ruling social-democratic Siumut party which secured 29 percent of votes, according to official results.

IA leader Mute Egede, 34, will be the first to try to form a new government.