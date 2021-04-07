Turkey has blocked the assets of 377 people over their membership of terrorist organisations, including FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, ringleaders and “high-ranking executives” of the PKK and members of other

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that the assets in Turkey of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Daesh/ISIS, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C terror group have been blocked.

Among the 205 FETO members whose assets were blocked, the name of Fetullah Gulen, the head of the FETO terrorist organization, stood out.

The assets of 77 PKK, nine DHKP-C and 86 members of the DAESH terror group were also blocked, according to the ministry.