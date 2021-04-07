TÜRKİYE
Turkey blocks FETO, PKK assets
Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announces blocking assets of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, including leader Fetullah Gulen, Daesh/ISIS, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C terror group.
Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
April 7, 2021

Turkey has blocked the assets of 377 people over their membership of terrorist organisations, including FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, ringleaders and “high-ranking executives” of the PKK and members of other

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that the assets in Turkey of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Daesh/ISIS, the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C terror group have been blocked.

Among the 205 FETO members whose assets were blocked, the name of Fetullah Gulen, the head of the FETO terrorist organization, stood out.

The assets of 77 PKK, nine DHKP-C and 86 members of the DAESH terror group were also blocked, according to the ministry.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
