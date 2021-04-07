Russia's foreign minister has said Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding joint exercises at sea and in the mountains.

"We stand ready to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Pakistan, including by supplying Pakistan with special military equipment," Lavrov said on Wednesday, the second day of a two-day trip to Pakistan, after his meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi.

Lavrov didn't give the details about the equipment Moscow will be providing to Islamabad.

It's the first visit by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, part of a warming of frosty relations and comes as Moscow seeks to increase its stature in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

There, it has sought to inject itself as a key player in accelerated efforts to find a peaceful end to decades of war.

"(Pakistan and Russia) share convergent positions on several issues ... including peace and stability in Afghanistan," Pakistan's Qureshi said on Twitter after their meeting.

Both diplomats said Moscow and Islamabad were on the same page on how to achieve stability in a volatile region where war rages in Afghanistan and nuclear armed neighbours Pakistan and India struggle to find a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

READ MORE: Taliban, Russian officials discuss Afghan peace talks

Sputnik V vaccine

As Washington reviews an agreement it signed more than a year ago with the Taliban and rethinks a May 1 withdrawal of its soldiers, Moscow has stepped up its involvement in Afghanistan, emerging as a significant player.

Last month it hosted talks between the Taliban and senior government officials and Lavrov suggested another high level meeting could again be held in Moscow.

Lavrov arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday from neighbouring India, with whom Moscow has had a long and solid relationship. The apparent reset in Pakistani-Russian relations however is by contrast a recent phenomena.

In the 1980s Pakistan was a staging arena for anti-communist Afghan rebels, or Mujahideen, who were aided by the US to oust the former Soviet Union, which negotiated an end to a 10-year occupation in 1989.

READ MORE: Can Pakistan re-introduce itself to the world?