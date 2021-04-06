Border clashes between Ethiopia's Afar and Somali regions have killed at least 100 people, a regional official said, the latest outbreak of violence ahead of national elections in June.

Around 100 civilians were killed since clashes broke out on Friday and continued through Tuesday, Ahmed Humed, deputy police commissioner for the Afar region, told Reuters news agency by phone.

He blamed the violence on an attack by Somali regional forces.

Ali Bedel, a spokesman for the Somali region, said 25 people had been killed on Friday and an "unknown number of civilians" died in a subsequent attack by the same forces on Tuesday.

He did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Humed's statement.

Herders gunned down

Ahmed Kaloyte of the Afar region told AFP news agency that Somali special police and militias raided an area known as Haruka, "indiscriminately firing on locals and killing more than 30 Afar civilian pastoralists" and injuring at least 50 more.

"The local community then beat back the attackers and caught some of them red-handed," temporarily restoring order, he said.

On Tuesday morning, though, Somali special forces returned with truck-mounted firearms and rocket-propelled grenades to Haruka and two nearby areas, "killing an unknown number of civilians including women and children in their sleep," he said.

But Abdo Heloe, another spokesman for Somali region, said the unrest was instigated by Afar security forces.

"The latest upsurge in violence started Friday when Afar special police officers attacked civilian Somali pastoralists for unknown reasons," Abdo told AFP.

"So far more than 25 civilians have been killed and more than 30 injured in the unprovoked attack. The attack is still continuing."