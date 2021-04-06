Egypt and Sudan have said that the latest round of talks with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Kinshasa ended with no progress made.

Delegations from the three countries were meeting in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday hoping to break a deadlock in negotiations over a project Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation.

Egypt fears the dam will imperil its supplies of Nile water, while Sudan is concerned about the dam's safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

Before the meetings began, Egypt had said they represented the last chance to re-start negotiations before Ethiopia begins to fill the dam for the second year in a row after seasonal rains begin this summer.

Sudan's Foreign Minister Mariam al Sadig al Mahdi told reporters on Tuesday that Ethiopia's insistence on such unilateral moves represents a violation of international law.

"This Ethiopian intransigence requires Sudan to consider all possible options to protect its security and its citizens," the Sudanese irrigation and water resources ministry said in a statement.

Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele did not respond to texts and calls seeking comment.

