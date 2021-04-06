Talks aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is taking place in Austria's capital Vienna, with the US joining indirectly for the first time since President Joe Biden's arrival in the White House.

Tuesday's talks were declared "successful" by a Russian diplomat who however said that efforts to salvage deal will take time.

"The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was successful... The restoration of JCPOA will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? Nobody knows," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Vienna-based envoy to international organisations, wrote on Twitter, referring to the pact by its acronym.

The US withdrew from the pact in 2018.

READ MORE: Iran, world powers, to hold virtual meeting to discuss nuclear deal

Difficult talks 'on the right track'

European intermediaries were shuttling between Iranian and US officials in Vienna as they sought to bring both countries back into full compliance with the deal.

Iran has steadily overstepped the accord's limits on its nuclear programme in response to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions that have crippled the Islamic Republic's economy.

While Tehran has repeatedly rebuffed "direct and indirect negotiations" with its old foe, Washington said on Monday it expected the talks to be difficult. Neither side expected any early breakthrough.

"We are confident that we are on the right track, and if America's will, seriousness and honesty is proven, it could be a good sign for a better future for this agreement," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters.

READ MORE:Iran nuclear deal parties seek to patch fragile accord

Reviving 2015 accord

The remaining parties to the deal have met at a Viennese hotel for preparatory talks amid snowy conditions in the Austrian capital, where the pact was originally reached in 2015.

Officials from Britain, France and Germany, are acting as intermediaries between Iran and the United States, shuttling between both delegations.

Russia and China, the other parties to the 2015 pact, are also attending.

The US delegation, headed by special envoy Rob Malley, is based in a nearby hotel.

President Biden's administration wants to revive the accord but has said this requires negotiations.

Under the 2015 accord, US and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran denies.