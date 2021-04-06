France has published a controversial report into its role in the Rwandan genocide, an initiative believed to be the brainchild of President Emmanuel Macron.

The genocide in 1994, which has its anniversary on April 7, took the lives of an estimated 800,000 ethnic Tutsis, who, until that point were the minority in the country led by a Hutu government.

France’s role in the genocide and the support of the Hutu elite right up until the assassination of President Habyarimana is explosive and will probably always be a dark stain on the Republic’s colonial history. Although, unlike in Algeria, Rwanda’s close links to France and the role Paris played, are unlikely ever to be really exposed.

Macron ordered the creation of the commission in May 2019 to analyse France's role in Rwanda from 1990-1994 through archival research, but his logic behind the decision is now becoming clearer: Macron wants France to get back to being a colonial power in Rwanda.

And this 1,200 page report, already praised by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, and timed to serenade Macron ahead of a visit to Rwanda, does the job.

The genocide began after Rwanda's Hutu president Juvenal Habyarimana, with whom President Mitterrand had cultivated close ties, was killed when his plane was shot down over Kigali on April 6, 1994. He was returning from a conference in Dar El Salam in Tanzania where, it is believed that he had agreed to a power sharing agreement with the Tutsis, whose military faction the RPF, until that point, was a few kilometres from the Rwanda capital.

The order to shoot down the plane has always been a great mystery although many point the finger at the hardcore element within the Hutus, who had formed an organisation called ‘Network Zero’ (also referred to as 'Zero Network').

Macron’s investigation, which was mysteriously not made up of any experts who have close links to Rwanda, but includes experts on the Holocaust, the incidents in Armenia and international criminal law - had been given access to archives including those of Mitterrand himself which were long closed off to researchers.

However, it was never expected that they are going to make much progress on uncovering the most polemic subjects at the heart of the genocide – France’s immediate role in allegedly masterminding the genocide and the specific initiatives taken out by Mitterrand’s son, Jean-Christophe Miterrand, who advised his father on African affairs.

‘Network Zero’ was created with the express purpose of keeping the Hutu government in power and the dominant French-speaking force in Rwanda – and more importantly to direct the Hutu masses towards slaughtering Tutsis with ‘pangas’ (machetes). It was a also propaganda unit which directed police, judges, businessmen, church clergies and journalists to spread lies about the Tutsis and what they were going to do once their organisation, the RPF, was reintegrated back into Rwanda.

The RPF was made up of Tutsis who were young men whose parents and grandparents had fled Rwanda into Uganda from 1959 onwards. They were English speaking who had been welcomed in the early 90s into the Ugandan army under the leadership of President Museveni, a CIA puppet who had everything to gain by helping French-held Rwanda fall into the hands of the Americans.

France’s role in supporting the incumbent Hutu elite in power was crucial to keeping Rwanda as a French satellite and Mitterrand was absolutely determined at any cost not to allow it to become an English-language CIA asset.

The Macron commission was unlikely to dig too deeply though and find that Network Zero was set up entirely by Mitterrand’s son, who was tasked with the whole Rwanda dossier, and was at the heart of the genocide itself. The relationship between the Mitterrands and the Hutu elite was so tight, that in fact the plane which was carrying the president back to Rwanda from Tanzania was a gift from Mitterrand to Habyarimana.

However, the report does point the finger firmly at Mitterrand and places most of the blame with him, which waters down nicely the self blame of the ‘Elysee’ and France taking full responsibility.

Key parts of the report, hold back from what many journalists on the ground at the time know to be the truth, namely that Network Zero was responsible not only for the downing of the president’s plane but for the immediate slaughter of Tutsis. The report stops short at blaming Mitterrand, or his son, for being the lever of power on this decision.

Yet it is well known and documented that Mitterrand’s son ran the network as his father even personally invited key members of it to Paris and personally handed them large sums of cash.