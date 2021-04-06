WORLD
Russia in talks to manufacture military equipment in India
"We have confirmed our determination towards the development of military-technical cooperation," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tells media in New Delhi.
Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for a picture during a meeting in New Delhi, on April 6, 2021. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 6, 2021

Russia and India are discussing the possibility of "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in New Delhi, in a move that could irk the United States which frowns upon countries engaged in defence trade with Moscow.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Tuesday with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov did not specify what kind of equipment could be made in India.

But, officials from both countries have said their governments have been discussing for some years the possibility of making Russian military helicopters in India.

"We have confirmed our determination towards the development of military-technical cooperation," Lavrov told the news conference, adding there was an inter-governmental commission dealing with the subject.

"It has its own plans, and the prospects for additional production of Russian military equipment on India's territory are under discussion," he said.

READ MORE:India, US pledge to expand defence ties, military engagement

RECOMMENDED

Sanctions over Russian S-400s

While such an agreement would fit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship make-in-India programme, it could irk the United States.

Lavrov said the United States has been trying to discourage countries from buying Russia weapons, but US objections did not feature during his talks with Jaishankar, which had focused on deepening military ties.

Washington has already warned New Delhi that it could face sanctions if it goes through with the purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems under a deal struck in 2018, though it has not made the same threat over other Indian arms purchases from Russia.

The United States has urged India not to buy the S-400 air defence systems as it could trigger sanctions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

India made an initial payment of $800 million in 2019, and the first set of missile batteries are expected to be delivered towards the end of this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
