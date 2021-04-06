Russia and India are discussing the possibility of "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in New Delhi, in a move that could irk the United States which frowns upon countries engaged in defence trade with Moscow.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Tuesday with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov did not specify what kind of equipment could be made in India.

But, officials from both countries have said their governments have been discussing for some years the possibility of making Russian military helicopters in India.

"We have confirmed our determination towards the development of military-technical cooperation," Lavrov told the news conference, adding there was an inter-governmental commission dealing with the subject.

"It has its own plans, and the prospects for additional production of Russian military equipment on India's territory are under discussion," he said.

READ MORE:India, US pledge to expand defence ties, military engagement