Jordan’s tense state of affairs following the wave of arrests of members of the royal family and certain elite figures on April 3 is highly unusual for this country. In the Hashemite Kingdom, unlike elsewhere in the region, the arrest of royal family members is rare. This made this month’s palace turmoil shocking to Jordanians and unsettling to the US which sees stability in Jordan, an important US ally, as critical to Washington’s interests in the Middle East.

The world began tuning in to Jordan’s situation following the news of the alleged house arrest of the Kingdom’s former Crown Prince Hamza bin Al Hussain and the arrest of at least 16 people within his circle, including Bassem Awadallah, who previously served as the head of the royal court, planning minister, finance minister, and advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the Jordanian royal family. It is still unclear whether Crown Prince Hamza was house arrested in the first place.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the state had been tracking Prince Hamza and his associates and foiled this alleged plot in the “zero hour”. Safadi also said that the Jordanian government believed foreign parties were connected to this plot to destabilise the country.

At this point, not all the facts are clear. Countless conflicting reports are coming out. Although officials in Amman never used the word “coup”, did the Jordanian government prevent one? Was this strictly an internal Jordanian affair, or were foreign elements involved as alleged by officials in Amman? Who are all these foreign parties which Jordan’s government claims were involved in this purported plot?

Prince Hamza, who was the crown prince from 1999 until his removal by King Abdullah II in 2004, put out two videos (one in Arabic and one in English) through his lawyer. In these videos, he said that he did not work with any foreign powers against Jordan and that he was being punished because of his criticisms of the government.

According to his charges against Jordan’s government, “no one is able to speak or express opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed, and threatened.”

The feud between King Abdullah II and his half-brother is illustrative of the difficult times that Jordan faces. Prince Hamza, who has been active on social media, has shown sympathy for many Jordanians whose lives have suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic and the overall poor economic situation. He has not been shy in terms of criticising the government for what he sees as mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and poor governance.

In recent weeks, the Herak (a group of tribal figures) have been demanding protests in response to government corruption in a country where Covid-19 has severely harmed the economy by raising unemployment and driving more citizens into poverty. Authorities in the Kingdom have cracked down on some of these demonstrators and Hamza is accused of seeking to rally tribal elements in Jordan against the ruling government.

Some diplomats from western and Arab countries reportedly expressed doubt about any coup plot, mainly dismissing such talks as solely based on hearsay. Moreover, these diplomats pointed to the absence of Jordan’s military in the alleged coup plot as further underscoring how unlikely it was that there was any credible physical coup threat to Jordan’s monarch.

Foreign links?

Thus far, Jordan’s government has not substantiated its claims about foreign parties working to destabilise the Kingdom. Whether Jordan will ever point its fingers at any other country in the region is doubtful. Nonetheless, pundits have been busy speculating about which powers could have possibly been involved in this purported “malicious” plot to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom.

Because of Awadallah’s ties to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), some analysts have raised the possibility of Riyadh and/or Abu Dhabi being the suspects. More generally, with Saudi Arabia neighboring Jordan and MBS’s history of intervening in other Arab countries’ internal affairs, speculation has been rife about Riyadh being involved. But there is no proof. Talk about Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or any other country being behind a plot to target Jordan’s security is, at least as of now, only based on rumors.

Regardless of questions about possible foreign involvement in this alleged plot to weaken Jordan, all GCC members, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Turkey, and Yemen all came out in support of King Abdullah II. Backing for the Jordanian ruler came in from beyond the region too, with both the United States and United Kingdom giving their absolute and unequivocal support to the king.