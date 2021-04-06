Recently, the Biden administration has been facing a growing challenge thanks to Russia's armed provocations in Eastern Ukraine.

President Biden and his team had a phone call with their Ukrainian counterparts and sent the message that their unwavering support was with Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said, "We are discussing our concerns about that increase in tensions and ceasefire violations and regional tensions with NATO allies."

Similarly, an emergency warning was given to the US Force Command in Europe. As it is known, the armed conflicts between the pro-Russian separatists who declared "independence" in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine and the Kiev administration have been ongoing since 2014.

More than 13,000 people were killed in the conflict to date according to the United Nations. As you may recall, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is facilitating the negotiations regarding the Donbas crisis. The comprehensive ceasefire was established between the parties in July 2020 has been frequently violated as of late.

It is most likely that all parties will try to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy, and it's unlikely that the US will establish close military contact with Russia.

American experts on Ukraine that I spoke to stated that this time, US representatives are on the field in Eastern Ukraine and they travel when needed. The reason for this is that during the Obama administration, these expeditions were not allowed.

I had a chance to speak with the Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Dan Herbst, regarding the tension between Ukraine and Russia. Here is what he has told me: " The Biden administration moved smartly this past week with phone calls from the whole national security team to Kiev expressing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military buildup in northern Crimea and along Ukraine’s eastern border. This was a timely warning to Moscow not to escalate its aggression against Ukraine."