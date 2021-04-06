The volume of e-commerce in Turkey has jumped 66 percent year-on-year to $32 billion (226.2 billion Turkish liras) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced.

"The E-commerce spending to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reached 4.1 percent in 2020, a rise of 51.8 percent from a year ago," Ruhsar Pekcan told a news conference held in the capital Ankara.

Citing data from international institutions, Pekcan said the global e-commerce volume hit $4.3 trillion, up by an expected 18 percent in the same period.

The figure is projected to reach $6.5 trillion over the next three years, with the increase to accelerate further, she noted.

Sharp increase in food industry