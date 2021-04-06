British Pakistani groups have accused social media giant Twitter of removing accounts that criticise India’s alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Fahim Kayani, the head of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said on Monday that social media is the one place where Kashmiris and others who suffer human rights abuses can raise awareness of their situation.

This is even more important now as world powers are too busy dealing with the global pandemic to pay much attention to politics, he added in a statement.

Kayani said well-known Twitter accounts such as Stand with Kashmir and Kashmir Civitas have been suspended. Now the Twitter account of Rehana Ali, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s information secretary, has also been suspended, he added.

“Twitter needs to stop discriminating against Kashmiris as most of its IT staff is from India and their office is based there too,” Kayani said.

“It has been observed that many accounts are suspended without reason or notified [that] they have violated Twitter rules when that is not true.”

“Each Kashmiri you talk to has had one or more accounts suspended over the years but Indian accounts and groups which are working in an organised manner are still there using bots, openly harassing, abusing and trolling Kashmiris,” he said.

Kayani demanded that Twitter stop favouring Indian accounts over Kashmiri and Pakistani accounts.

READ MORE:Is Twitter censoring content that criticises India over Kashmir?

'Account wrongfully suspended'

Yahiya Akhtar, the director of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s Kashmir Information Cell, said that Ali’s account was suspended on Pakistan’s Republic Day after being reported for spam and manipulation.

Akhtar said the allegations levelled against Ali are false, and that she was suspended because she is a high-profile member of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, as well as being a lecturer, lawyer, and human rights activist.

Worryingly, Akhtar said, she is also a journalist who runs the Voice4Kashmir Twitter account, which was also suspended, raising fears of freedom of speech and the press.

“Rehana's work for Kashmir is outstanding,” Akhtar said. “She is not only highlighting atrocities but also the draconian laws imposed and applied which are applied with impunity by the Indian Armed Forces under Section 7 of Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.”

READ MORE: India's cunning de-escalation after setting Kashmir alight