Apple chief Tim Cook has portrayed self-driving cars as an ideal match for the technology giant during an interview by the New York Times.

Talk of an autonomous vehicle bearing the Apple brand has long been among rumours swirling around the iPhone maker, which has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the market.

"An autonomous car is a robot and so there are a lots of things you can do with autonomy; we will see what Apple does," Cook said during a Sway podcast with Kara Swisher.

"We love to integrate hardware, software and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that's where the magic occurs."

Cook hinted that an option could be for Apple to build an autonomous-driving technology platform used by auto makers.

He expressed admiration for electric car maker Tesla, which is among companies developing autonomous driving capabilities in vehicles.

"Tesla has done an unbelievable job of not only establishing the lead but keeping the lead for such a long period of time in the electric vehicle space," Cook said.

Japanese auto maker Nissan and South Korea-based Hyundai in February denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars.