On April 4, 2017, an attack killed almost 100 people in Khan Shaykhun, a town in southern Idlib. The attack affected hundreds of others.

Videos from local doctors and rescue workers showed foaming at the victims’ mouths, pupils red and constricted, skin turning a bluish color with laboured breathing or asphyxiation. Among hundreds of people affected by the attack, only the ones who were lucky to survive the first 20 minutes had a chance to live.

A Bellingcat investigation concluded it was a chemical attack, and the nerve agent Sarin was most likely used - a highly poisonous chemical agent banned by international law.

Three days later, the US launched an air strike on the regime’s Shayrat Air Base, what the US says was the origin of the air strike that hit Khan Shaykhun.

Before any international investigation, the US assuredly said Shayrat airbase was used to store chemical weapons - the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad denies ever using chemical weapons at all.

But evidence gathered on the chemical attack has built one of the strongest cases against Bashar al Assad.

Four years later, however, justice for the victims of Khan Shaykhun is elusive.

Why was no one held responsible for the attack?

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OCPW) confirmed suspicions of Sarin use in a detailed report it published two months after the attack.