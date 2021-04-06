A new audio recording has surfaced indicating that Jordanian authorities tried to silence a former crown prince for meeting with internal critics but contains no mention of a foreign plot to destabilise the Western-allied monarchy that officials alleged he was involved in.

On Tuesday, Jordan slapped a sweeping gag order on all coverage of the dispute involving King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamza, hours after the recording circulated online, indicating authorities are increasingly nervous about how the rare public rift at the highest levels of the royal family is being perceived.

The recording circulated shortly after the palace and a mediator close to Hamza said that the royal family was in the process of resolving the crisis. It's unclear how the new recording might affect those efforts.

The recording appears to capture Saturday's explosive meeting between Hamza and General Yousef Huneiti, the military chief of staff, who came to the prince's palace to inform him that he was being placed under a form of house arrest.

That meeting seems to have triggered the political crisis, the most serious in the kingdom in decades.

In the recording, the army chief says the prince is being punished because of meetings he had with individuals who "started talking more than they should."

The prince raises his voice in anger, accusing the general of threatening him and saying he has no right to issue orders to a member of the royal family.

"You come to me and tell me in my house what to do and who to meet with in my country and from my people? Are you threatening me? ... You come to my house and tell me you and security leaders are threatening me? Not to leave your house, only go to your family and don’t tweet?"

"The bad performance of the state is because of me? The failure is because of me? Forgive me but the mistakes are my fault?" he says.

Huneiti, speaking in a calm voice, denies threatening him and says he was simply delivering a message from the heads of intelligence and general security. But by then, Hamza is shouting over him. "Get in your car, sir!" he says. Neither man mentions the king or a foreign plot.

The recording is consistent with the prince's earlier description of the encounter.

Allies back Jordan

Jordan, which borders Israel, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, has long been seen as a bastion of stability in a turbulent region.

Reflecting concerns about any sign of instability there, several allies, including the United States, have expressed their strong backing for the king.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Jordan on Tuesday in support of Abdullah, according to Saudi state TV.

The coronavirus pandemic has battered Jordan's economy, and Hamza's unprecedented criticism of the ruling class — without naming the king — could lend support to growing complaints about poor governance and human rights abuses.

Jordanian analyst Amer Sabaileh, speaking before the publication ban was imposed, said the dispute "puts more pressure on the king" to reform the system. He noted that the feud had also divided Jordanians, with many on social media expressing support for Hamza.

The king "needs to go for fast action that saves the image of the family and the monarchy and the unity of society," Sabaileh said.