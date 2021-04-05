A little over a year has passed since the US and Taliban signed the Doha Agreement in February 2020 in what was billed as a historic attempt to reduce violence in Afghanistan and help it transition towards a state of peace and security. However, 2020 proved to be a year of slow to no progress, courtesy of the pandemic that still rages.

The Afghan peace process, or what is more commonly known as the "intra-Afghan talks", proved to be no exception to this worldwide trend, especially as the talks between the members appointed by the Government of Afghanistan and those by the Taliban barely moved forward.

Instead, the situation in Afghanistan continued to deteriorate as negotiating parties looked for ways to maintain an upper hand in deciding the fate of a conflict that has endured for more than four decades.

A steep rise in the target-killings of Afghan (women) journalists and politicians and an increased threat to provincial capitals by the Taliban has become the unfortunate reality of Afghanistan even as the country has registered a 15 percent decline in civilian casualties in 2020.

Perhaps this change of tack reflects the Taliban's recalibrated approach to the conflict in Afghanistan, wherein bound by the Doha agreement, its attention has entirely shifted to the Afghan political class and civil society leaders in a clear case of show-and-tell.

As the snow melts in the Hindu Kush, Afghanistan is staring at the possibility of witnessing another round of the Taliban-led spring offensive. A flowery euphemism for renewed insurgent attacks, there is nothing spring-like in these offensives. Far from it, they have proven to be highly bloody not only for the Afghan (and international) forces who are killed in action but for the people of Afghanistan at large.

Often named after the Taliban's deceased leaders or on other eschatological grounds, these offensives have only become deadlier by the year since they were first launched. But what, perhaps, makes the expected spring offensive unpredictable and more dangerous is the geopolitical context in which it might unfold.

According to the Doha Agreement, the US, then led by President Donald Trump, had committed to a complete withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. However, this withdrawal was contingent on a demonstrable reduction-in-violence by the Taliban as well as its conscious abjuring of supporting, recruiting and training any element that might threaten the security of America and its allies.

A part of the deal also included a commitment on the part of the Taliban not to attack American forces stationed in Afghanistan and whilst on their way back to the US.

Having stuck to the America-centric aspects of the bargain, the Taliban has shown little earnestness in fulfilling its first commitment, though. In fact, in a statement recently issued by Khairulla Khairkhwa - a member of the Taliban’s negotiating team - he maintained that the Taliban will continue to wage its war against the present Ashraf Ghani-led administration unless a truly Islamic government is established in Afghanistan.

Although there were occasions last year when the Taliban supported the Afghan government, particularly in the latter's drive against the pandemic, these were only parenthetical and temporary to merit serious consideration. The two sides continue to be at odds with each other to such an extent that they have done little apart from agreeing to disagree over the past year.

Bidding Biden time

The arrival of Joe Biden in the White House in January 2021 brought with it some stark administrative changes that were bound to impact America's foreign policies. And, so they did. However, for Biden, who had said little about Afghanistan during his election campaign, the problem surrounding this country proved to be far more intractable. It was, in a way, more of the same except that the war at hand needs immediate action.

Like those in the past, the Biden administration inherited a war that was not entirely of its own making. But what has made the current situation even murkier is that the current administration finds itself dealing with a peace deal that it can neither swallow nor digest.